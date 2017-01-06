Sherri Shepherd joined us live to show off her new line of wigs. The line is called LuxHair and it will change your hairstyle game in the new year! She literally has 15 styles in 15 colors, so there’s a different “You” for every occasion! For more information, you can go here.
New Year New Hair?
