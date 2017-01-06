At Least 9 People Injured After Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting; Shooter in Custody: Official

Breaking news alert:

At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

Previous story:

Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017