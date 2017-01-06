Santa Monica Has Nation’s Highest Rent Prices, Report Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Monica topped notoriously expensive San Francisco and New York City to claim the highest rent prices in America according to a report from rental website Apartment Guide.

The coastal city led all other markets with average rent prices of $4,799 for a one-bedroom unit, with Venice not far behind at No. 5 with median prices around $3,923. Both topped San Francisco, which came in at No. 6 with average rents of $3,880.

New York City took second place with median rents at $4,563, followed by nearby Long Beach, New York, and Great Neck, New York, at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 4 on Jan. 6, 2017.