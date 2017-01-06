Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder/CEO of Comparably and the Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles, appointed by Mayor Garcetti Jason Nazar joined us live to tell us all about TechFair LA that he’s hosting with Mayor Garcetti. TechFair is taking place on Thursday, Jan 26 from 11a-8p at the Magic Box at the Reef. At TechFair LA, you can meet all the top LA Tech Companies in one day. If you're looking for a new job this will be an invaluable opportunity. And even if you're not looking, this will be one of most amazing community tech events, with various content, keynotes, entertainment, and surprises. The event is free but you have to RSVP. For more information including how you can RSVP, click here. For more information on Jason Nazar and Comparably, visit their website.