Co-founder/CEO of Comparably and the Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles, appointed by Mayor Garcetti Jason Nazar joined us live to tell us all about TechFair LA that he’s hosting with Mayor Garcetti. TechFair is taking place on Thursday, Jan 26 from 11a-8p at the Magic Box at the Reef. At TechFair LA, you can meet all the top LA Tech Companies in one day. If you're looking for a new job this will be an invaluable opportunity. And even if you're not looking, this will be one of most amazing community tech events, with various content, keynotes, entertainment, and surprises. The event is free but you have to RSVP. For more information including how you can RSVP, click here. For more information on Jason Nazar and Comparably, visit their website.
TechFair LA
-
The Biggest Mistakes You’re Making at Work
-
Political Donations Flow to L.A. Elected Officials as Rick Caruso Seeks Approval for 20-Story Tower Near Beverly Center
-
Metro Subway Commuters Encounter Heavy Security as L.A. Responds to Terror Attack Threat
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 20th, 2016
-
LAPD Releases Video of South L.A. Suspect Holding Gun Before Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
-
-
E.J. Jackson, Force Behind Annual South L.A. Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, Dies
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” , Saturday, November 19th, 2016
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 16th, 2016
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 2nd, 2016
-
SUNDAY “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 11th, 2016
-
-
More Than 1,200 Homeless Vets Living on L.A. Streets Still Need Housing
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 23rd, 2016
-
Mayor Eric Garcetti Visits Islamic Center of SoCal, Shares Message of Unity, Support