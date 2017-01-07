Charles Manson Has Returned to Prison After Stay at Bakersfield Hospital

Mass murderer Charles Manson, who was hospitalized this week with a serious medical issue, has been returned to the Central Valley prison where he is serving his life sentence, a corrections official confirmed Friday.

The Times reported this week that Manson, 82, had been taken to a hospital for treatment of an undisclosed but serious medical problem. Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have declined to comment on Manson’s condition, citing federal and state privacy laws.

But Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed Friday that Manson was back behind bars.

“Inmate Manson is at California State Prison-Corcoran,” she said in an email, declining to elaborate in a follow-up phone call: “He is at the prison. I don’t know how much plainer it can be.”

