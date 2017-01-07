Family, Police Searching For Missing Hawthorne Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy Saturday who last seen near Hawthorne High School.

Robert Augustine, a student at the high school, went missing on Thursday, according to police.

His mother and brother have been looking for the missing teen but have not heard from him.

"There's no words that can describe that," said Adiel Dawson, Augustine's mother. "You just hope that he's at a friend's house and that he'll hopefully see this or somebody will see this and say 'hey I saw him.'"

Dawson and her older son, Dominic Augustine, have been passing out fliers in the neighborhood, officials said.

"We've checked local skate parks, the one in Alondra, even as far as Manhattan," said Dominic Augustine. "He's never really disappeared, ever with something like this."

Robert Augustine's social media accounts have not been active since Thursday.

"No questions asked just come home if you're out there," Dawson said. "And if anybody has him please just let him go."

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hawthorne Police Department at 310-675-4444.