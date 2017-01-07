Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter ‘Came Here Specifically’ to Attack, FBI Says

Authorities “continue to look at the terrorism angle” as a possible motive for the shooting rampage that left five people dead at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Miami FBI Special Agent George Piro said Saturday. “We have not ruled out anything,” he said. “We continue to look at all avenues, all motives.”

The suspected gunman who opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport “came here specifically to carry out this horrific attack,” Miami FBI Special Agent George Piro said Saturday. “We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack,” he said.

Esteban Santiago, the suspected attacker, went to baggage claim Friday afternoon to pick up his one piece of checked luggage: a case with a handgun inside, authorities said.

Santiago — who just a few months ago reportedly had a mental evaluation after a bizarre visit to an FBI office in Alaska — allegedly took the gun out of its case and fired at other passengers, killing five and wounding eight others.

CNN has confirmed the names of two victims in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Olga Woltering, a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise; and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, were among five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area of the airport.

