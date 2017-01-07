Man With Gun Reported at Fox Hills Mall; Police Investigating

Posted 6:16 PM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:18PM, January 7, 2017
Westfield Culver City, formerly known as Fox Hills Mall, is show in a file photo. (Credit: Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Westfield Culver City, formerly known as Fox Hills Mall, is show in a file photo. (Credit: Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Culver City police received nearly 30 calls on Saturday of a man with a gun at Fox Hills Mall.

Multiple officers responded to the reports around 5:30 p.m. at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard but the suspect has not been located, police said.

None of the callers were able to provide a description of the man, according to Sgt. Zerby.

No injuries have been reported. Officers remain on the scene investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 