Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 7th, 2017

Love Skywriting Stamp
USPS First Day of Issue Stamp Dedication @ 9 a.m.
Planes of Fame Air Museum
Chino Airport
7000 Merrill Avenue, #17
Chino
909 597 3722
Planesoffame.org
We can learn the history of skywriting at the Planes of Fame Museum. According to the Library of Congress, the Pepsi-Cola Corporation was one of the first companies to use skywriting for advertising from 1931 to 1953.
The Chino museum is having a dedication for the first day of issue, new LOVE SKYWRITING stamp, plus a skywriting demonstration.
The U.S. Postal Service will offer the new stamp and other stamp collector items. And, the Planes of Fame Museum is having a flight demonstration of the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, used for mail delivery during World War Two.
4th Annual Resolution Ride – Los Angeles @ 7:30 a.m.
Griffith Park
Crystal Springs Picnic Area
4730 Crystal Springs Drive
Los Angeles
active.com
If your New Year’s Resolution is to get more exercise in 2017 – try the Fourth Annual Resolution Ride.
Riders of all skill levels are invited to enjoy a 15-mile or a 35-mile ride through Griffith Park.
The day includes a bike skills and safety clinic for new riders, a fitness festival with local businesses, healthy food, music, and a chance to win a new bike.
TheFitExpo Los Angeles
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
213 741 1151
thefitexpo.com
Keep your New Year get healthy resolution on target at THEFITEXPO LOS ANGELES.
The Los Angeles Convention Center event includes group exercise, bodybuilding, a kids zone, a healthy eating and living pavilion, as well as fitness gear fashion shows.
Free!
Rose Pruning Made Easy @ 9 a.m.
Crowell Public Library
Barth Community Room
1890 Huntington Drive
San Marino
crowellpubliclibrary.org
Gardening experts at the University of California say one of the safest times to prune most rose bushes is NOW, during the dormant period in winter, between December and the end of February.
To ensure that rose bushes can heal from damage without the threat of frost damage, you should wait until the temperature is far above freezing -- which means waiting until late winter is usually appropriate. As spring temperatures warm your garden, your rose bushes will have a cozy environment in which to heal wounds and produce fresh flowers.
Get some guidance from Ron Serven, Environmental Services Manager/City Arborist for the City of San Marino. He’s conducting his 24th annual two hour, rose pruning workshop Saturday for free at Crowell Public Library in San Marino.
Free!
Rose Pruning & Planting 11 a.m.
Fruit Tree Pruning & Planting 9 a.m.
armstronggarden.com/pages/classes
Free rose pruning and planting as well as fruit tree pruning and plants classes are happening Saturday at Armstrong Gardens Centers. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: armstronggarden.com/pages/classes
36th Annual Black Doll Show @ Noon
The William Grant Still Arts Center
2520 West View Street
Los Angeles
323 734 1165
wgsac.wordpress.com
Learn how local artists have been influenced by African artists to create dolls from recycled materials at the 36th Annual Black Doll Show. In conjunction with the doll show at the William Grant Still Arts Center, there are Saturday Dollmaking Workshops January 21 and February 4th, from 2pm to 4pm.
Building Bricks Club
Los Angeles Public Library
Edendale Branch Library
2011 West Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 207 3000
lapl.org/whats-on/events/building-bricks-club-22
Test your creativity with Lego blocks at the BUILDING BRICKS CLUB at the Glendale Branch of the Los Angeles Angeles Public Library.
Library officials say they will make Lego blocks available at the daylong event in the Children’s Area for youngsters four and older.
The Life of a Swiss Guard
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
555 West Temple Street
Los Angeles
213 680 5200
http://www.olacathedral.org
Time is running out to see this! “THE LIFE OF A SWISS GUARD: A PRIVATE VIEW” is the first ever exhibit revealing the daily lives of the members of the military force that for centuries has guarded the Vatican and the Pope.
The free exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels closes Sunday, January 15th.
The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 CARS
Petersen.org
Haring.org
Here’s another first! THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING. This Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit brings together five vehicles painted or drawn on by the late Pop Artist Keith Haring.
Haring is famous for his trademark style of simple lines first popular in New York City’s underground art community, which now easily fetch millions of dollars.
Diamonds: Rare Brilliance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
Four of nature’s rare, colorful diamond masterpieces are in town . The exhibit DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLIANCE at the Natural History Museum features “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats.
“The Rainbow Necklace” containing extremely rare blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds.
“The Argyle Violet”, which is a nearly three carat deep gray, blue violet diamond.
And, “The Victorian Orchid”, which is a two carat fancy, vivid purple diamond.
America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West
Los Angeles Public Library
Getty Gallery
Central Library
630 West Fifth Street
Los Angeles
213 228 7000
lapl.org
And, celebrate the legacy of English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.
Regarded at the greatest writer in the English language, learn how the “Bard of Avon” has impacted American life at this largest of its kind in the world collection of documents and artifacts.
