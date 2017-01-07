Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 7th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy First Saturday of the New Year!

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to "get-out-and-about" more, here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

Love Skywriting Stamp

USPS First Day of Issue Stamp Dedication @ 9 a.m.

Planes of Fame Air Museum

Chino Airport

7000 Merrill Avenue, #17

Chino

909 597 3722

Planesoffame.org

We can learn the history of skywriting at the Planes of Fame Museum. According to the Library of Congress, the Pepsi-Cola Corporation was one of the first companies to use skywriting for advertising from 1931 to 1953.

The Chino museum is having a dedication for the first day of issue, new LOVE SKYWRITING stamp, plus a skywriting demonstration.

The U.S. Postal Service will offer the new stamp and other stamp collector items. And, the Planes of Fame Museum is having a flight demonstration of the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, used for mail delivery during World War Two.

-0-

4th Annual Resolution Ride – Los Angeles @ 7:30 a.m.

Griffith Park

Crystal Springs Picnic Area

4730 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles

active.com

If your New Year’s Resolution is to get more exercise in 2017 – try the Fourth Annual Resolution Ride.

Riders of all skill levels are invited to enjoy a 15-mile or a 35-mile ride through Griffith Park.

The day includes a bike skills and safety clinic for new riders, a fitness festival with local businesses, healthy food, music, and a chance to win a new bike.

-0-

TheFitExpo Los Angeles

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 741 1151

thefitexpo.com

Keep your New Year get healthy resolution on target at THEFITEXPO LOS ANGELES.

The Los Angeles Convention Center event includes group exercise, bodybuilding, a kids zone, a healthy eating and living pavilion, as well as fitness gear fashion shows.

-0-

Free!

Rose Pruning Made Easy @ 9 a.m.

Crowell Public Library

Barth Community Room

1890 Huntington Drive

San Marino

crowellpubliclibrary.org

Gardening experts at the University of California say one of the safest times to prune most rose bushes is NOW, during the dormant period in winter, between December and the end of February.

To ensure that rose bushes can heal from damage without the threat of frost damage, you should wait until the temperature is far above freezing -- which means waiting until late winter is usually appropriate. As spring temperatures warm your garden, your rose bushes will have a cozy environment in which to heal wounds and produce fresh flowers.

Get some guidance from Ron Serven, Environmental Services Manager/City Arborist for the City of San Marino. He’s conducting his 24th annual two hour, rose pruning workshop Saturday for free at Crowell Public Library in San Marino.

-0-

Free!

Rose Pruning & Planting 11 a.m.

Fruit Tree Pruning & Planting 9 a.m.

armstronggarden.com/pages/classes

Free rose pruning and planting as well as fruit tree pruning and plants classes are happening Saturday at Armstrong Gardens Centers. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: armstronggarden.com/pages/classes

-0-

36th Annual Black Doll Show @ Noon

The William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

Learn how local artists have been influenced by African artists to create dolls from recycled materials at the 36th Annual Black Doll Show. In conjunction with the doll show at the William Grant Still Arts Center, there are Saturday Dollmaking Workshops January 21 and February 4th, from 2pm to 4pm.

-0-

Building Bricks Club

Los Angeles Public Library

Edendale Branch Library

2011 West Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 207 3000

lapl.org/whats-on/events/building-bricks-club-22

Test your creativity with Lego blocks at the BUILDING BRICKS CLUB at the Glendale Branch of the Los Angeles Angeles Public Library.

Library officials say they will make Lego blocks available at the daylong event in the Children’s Area for youngsters four and older.

-0-

The Life of a Swiss Guard

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 West Temple Street

Los Angeles

213 680 5200

http://www.olacathedral.org

Time is running out to see this! “THE LIFE OF A SWISS GUARD: A PRIVATE VIEW” is the first ever exhibit revealing the daily lives of the members of the military force that for centuries has guarded the Vatican and the Pope.

The free exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels closes Sunday, January 15th.

-0-

The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 CARS

Petersen.org

Haring.org

Here’s another first! THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING. This Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit brings together five vehicles painted or drawn on by the late Pop Artist Keith Haring.

Haring is famous for his trademark style of simple lines first popular in New York City’s underground art community, which now easily fetch millions of dollars.

-0-

Diamonds: Rare Brilliance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Four of nature’s rare, colorful diamond masterpieces are in town . The exhibit DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLIANCE at the Natural History Museum features “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats.

“The Rainbow Necklace” containing extremely rare blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds.

“The Argyle Violet”, which is a nearly three carat deep gray, blue violet diamond.

And, “The Victorian Orchid”, which is a two carat fancy, vivid purple diamond.

-0-

America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West

Los Angeles Public Library

Getty Gallery

Central Library

630 West Fifth Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

lapl.org

And, celebrate the legacy of English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

Regarded at the greatest writer in the English language, learn how the “Bard of Avon” has impacted American life at this largest of its kind in the world collection of documents and artifacts.

-0-

Celebrate Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request.

The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-