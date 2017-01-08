2 Arrested in Stevenson Ranch After Allegedly Carjacking Uber Driver, Crashing Car Into Tree: LASD

Two men were arrested in a Stevenson Ranch apartment complex Sunday morning after allegedly carjacking an Uber driver and crashing the vehicle, authorities said.

An altercation had erupted between the driver and passengers during the early morning ride, prompting the driver to pull over and ask the passengers to exit the car, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt Rob Hahnlein. The passengers responded by punching the driver in the face, then took the car’s keys and ultimately the car, Hahnlein said.

After fleeing, the men crashed the vehicle into a tree near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Pico Canyon Road, Hahnlein said. The suspects then reportedly fled into a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies arrived on scene around 1:15 a.m. and a witness was able to indicate which apartment they had entered, according to Hahnlein. Deputies ordered the suspects to come out, and the two men were arrested without incident, he said.

The Uber driver was not taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is in good condition.

Hahnlein did not identify the suspects or victim. No further details were immediately available.