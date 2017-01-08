Mother, Daughter Escape After Son Allegedly Sets Hyde Park Apartment on Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman and her daughter escaped a house fire on Sunday morning after her son allegedly set blaze to their Hyde Park bungalow apartment, according to officials.

Los Angeles firefighters and police responded to a fire in the 6100 block of 11th Avenue around 12:40 a.m. There, they found a row of bungalow style apartments on fire with one unit fully involved.

Daisy Santos, a resident in the apartment, told KTLA her brother broke into the home with a gallon of gas and set the residence on fire.

Santos was able to escape along with her mother and their dog, Santos said.

He allegedly told Santos and her mother he wanted to kill them because the devil told him to. The brother has reportedly been struggling with drug abuse, according to Santos.

There has been a long-standing family dispute, police said. Santos' mother was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The arson suspect returned to the residence later that night and was arrested after a fight with neighbors, witnesses said.