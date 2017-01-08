× Obama White House Report Slams ‘Hidden Fees’ Charged by Hotels, Airlines

In the final report before the end of his term in office, President Obama’s National Economic Council lashed out against “hidden fees” charged by airlines, hotels and other businesses.

The council, made up of various department and agency heads within Obama’s administration, said fees that are not readily disclosed make it hard for consumers to pick the lowest price in airfares, hotel rates and other services.

“When pricing is unclear, it threatens the competitive process by which consumers make decisions,” the report said.

Susan Grant, director of consumer protection and privacy at the Consumer Federation of America, agreed with the findings of the report, saying “consumers are being deliberately fooled by advertised prices that fail to include the full amount they’ll have to pay.”

