SpaceX Delays Rocket Launch at California Base Due to Bad Weather

SpaceX postponed a scheduled launch of its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday because of high winds and rain at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch would have been the company’s first since a launch-pad explosion destroyed another rocket last September at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX said on its official Twitter account that the next available launch date at the base north of Lompoc, Calif., was Saturday.

Rain is expected at the Air Force base on the Central Coast through Thursday.

