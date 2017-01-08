Stars Rock the Red Carpet at 2017 Golden Globes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 Golden Globes opened on Sunday with Jimmy Fallon paying homage to La La Land, the critic darling that was nominated for seven awards.

The original musical has taken home four of that seven, including a Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy win for actor Ryan Gosling and Best Original Score.

The fun continued throughout the evening with A-list stars and Hollywood's biggest talent walking the red carpet with style.

"It's a very lovely feeling to be here," said Dev Patel, a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lion. "I'm very nervous to be honest, but it's a big celebration. I live a very simple life so to come here under this fishbowl of lights and cameras is very intense."

Regina King, a 2015 nominee for her role in American Crime, had just as much excitement for Sunday's awards as she did two years ago.

"I don't think I'll ever get use to this, Regina King said on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Other major wins for the night include FX show Atlanta for Best Comedy Series, The People V. O.J. Simpson for Best TV Film, Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish, for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Zootopia for Best Animated Feature Film.