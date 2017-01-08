Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 8th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy First Sunday of 2017! What are you up to now that the holidays are over! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!

TheFitExpo Los Angeles

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 741 1151

thefitexpo.com

Keep your New Year get healthy resolution on target at THEFITEXPO LOS ANGELES.

The Los Angeles Convention Center event includes group exercise, bodybuilding, a kids zone, a healthy eating and living pavilion, as well as fitness gear fashion shows.

Long Beach Remembers Pearl Harbor

Historical Society of Long Beach

4260 Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach

562 424 2220

http://www.hslb.org

The Historical Society of Long Beach is teaching the city’s important connection to World War Two at the exhibit Long Beach Remembers Pearl Harbor.

The free exhibition illustrates how many members of the military and military equipment were based at the coastal city and port before traveling to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and winding up in the middle of “the day that lives infamy.” And, we learn how Long Beach mobilize for World War Two.

Materials on display include burial flags, biographies of local war heroes, photographs, newspaper accounts, maps, WWII era memorabilia, casualty lists, stories of Japanese American families, correspondences, uniforms, and more.

Items and information comes from veterans, families of those who perished at Pearl Harbor, community members, Long Beach Airport, Boeing Archives, San Pedro Bay Historical Society, Los Angeles Harbor College, and the National Archive.

Simone Leigh

Marwa Arsanios

Nicholas Party

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu

At the Hammer Museum, this is the last day to explore the work of Brooklyn based artist Simone Leigh. This is her first solo museum exhibition in Los Angeles, which examines construction of the black female.

It’s also the last day to see the architectural renderings and models, video, and topographic maps of artist Marwa Arsanios. Her work addresses the changing landscape of Beirut, the city where she lives and works, which has been marked by the rapid development of its urban spaces and burdened by a recent garbage crisis.

Also at the Hammer, the site specific wall mural of Swiss artist Nicholas Party. This is his first exhibition in Los Angeles.

Museum admission is free.

Diamonds: Rare Brilliance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Four of nature’s rare, colorful diamond masterpieces are in town. The exhibit DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLIANCE at the Natural History Museum features “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats. “The Rainbow Necklace” containing extremely rare blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds. “The Argyle Violet”, which is a nearly three carat deep gray, blue violet diamond. And, “The Victorian Orchid”, which is a two carat fancy, vivid purple diamond.

Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A. Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

The familiar comic book style work of the late artist Roy Lichtenstein is on display at the Skirball Cultural Center. The West Los Angeles exhibit entitled POP FOR THE PEOPLE: ROY LICHTENSTEIN IN L.A. explores how the pop artist made fine art accessible to the American public in ways that had not been achieved before.

The exhibition features prints from Lichtenstein’s Bull Profile and Surrealist series, as well as the iconic Sunrise and Shipboard Girl.

The Life of a Swiss Guard

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 West Temple Street

Los Angeles

213 680 5200

http://www.olacathedral.org

Time is running out to see this! “THE LIFE OF A SWISS GUARD: A PRIVATE VIEW” is the first ever exhibit revealing the daily lives of the members of the military force that for centuries has guarded the Vatican and the Pope.

The free exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels closes Sunday, January 15th.

America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West

Los Angeles Public Library

Getty Gallery

Central Library

630 West Fifth Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

lapl.org

Celebrate the legacy of English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

Regarded at the greatest writer in the English language, learn how the “Bard of Avon” has impacted American life at this largest of its kind in the world collection of documents and artifacts.

Soliloquy Slam!

Los Feliz Branch Library

1874 Hillhurst Avenue

Los Angeles

323 913 4710

http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/soliloquy-slam

Shakespearean performances are invited at the SOLILOQUY SLAM at the Los Feliz Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library.

Until of February 18th, children, teenagers and families are encouraged to write a soliloquy, perform their favorite Shakespeare piece, or create art based on a favorite Shakespearean moment. There are special prizes for participants.

