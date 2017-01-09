American Man Arrested in Shooting of U.S. Official in Mexico

Mexican authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting a U.S. official in the western state of Guadalajara.

The suspect, Zafar Zia, 31, is a U.S. citizen, according to a spokesperson for the attorney general in the state of Jalisco.

Mexican and U.S. State Department officials have not said why Zia was in the country or why he may have targeted Christopher Ashcraft, a State Department employee who worked out of the American Consulate in Guadalajara.

Surveillance video released over the weekend shows a man dressed in purple medical scrubs, sunglasses and what appears to be a wig following Ashcraft through a public parking lot. The video shows Ashcraft getting into a vehicle and beginning to exit the lot. The suspect approaches, fires a bullet through the front windshield and then runs away.

