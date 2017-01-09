Assemblyman Pushes to Rename Stretch of 110 Freeway After Vin Scully

Longtime Dodgers baseball announcer Vin Scully already has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and an avenue named in his honor.

But if one legislator has his way, Scully’s name could soon grace an L.A. freeway that passes by Dodger Stadium, where the veteran broadcaster announced games for 67 years before retiring in October.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) introduced a resolution Thursday to rename a portion of the 110 Freeway the “Vin Scully Highway.”

The resolution also asks Caltrans to determine the cost of installing signs with the proposed name for the two-mile stretch, which runs between the 5 and 101 freeways and abuts the ballpark. The signs could be installed using funds raised by outside donations.

