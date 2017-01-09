Classes Canceled at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks Following Email Bomb Threat

Classes at Notre Dame High School were canceled on Monday after campus officials received an anonymous and threatening email.

School officials released few details about the threat, which was discovered about 5 a.m., according to Ingrid Zelinger, an administrative assistant on campus.

The email was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the school’s website. LAPD Officer Irma Mota said police did not have information on the threat.

“As a result of the precautionary police activity, Notre Dame High School will not conduct classes today,” the school said.

