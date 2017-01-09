Classes Canceled at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks Following Email Bomb Threat

Posted 9:33 AM, January 9, 2017, by

Classes at Notre Dame High School were canceled on Monday after campus officials received an anonymous and threatening email.

A Los Angeles Police officer escorts students out of Notre Dame High School after a bomb threat was sent to the campus via email. (Credit: KTLA)

A Los Angeles Police officer escorts students out of Notre Dame High School after a bomb threat was sent to the campus via email. (Credit: KTLA)

School officials released few details about the threat, which was discovered about 5 a.m., according to Ingrid Zelinger, an administrative assistant on campus.

The email was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the school’s website. LAPD Officer Irma Mota said police did not have information on the threat.

“As a result of the precautionary police activity, Notre Dame High School will not conduct classes today,” the school said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com. 