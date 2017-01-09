× Disneyland Offers 3-Day Tickets to Southern California Residents

The Disneyland Resort, for a limited time, is offering two different three-day tickets to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California.

Residents can purchase a three-day one-park ticket for $149 or a three-day park hopper, to visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, for $189.

The tickets are available for purchase through May 22 and will be valid most days between Jan. 9 and May 25.

April 9 through April 23, however are blocked out.

The tickets can be purchased at the Disneyland resort, at area Disney stores, Vons grocery stores or online at disneyland.com/socal, the Press Enterprise reported.