Huntington Beach Police Fatally Shoot Dog While Making Assault With Deadly Weapon Arrest in Sunset Beach

Police killed a dog who bit an officer while arresting a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Sunday night in Sunset Beach, authorities said.

Several people placed calls alerting law enforcement of a man hitting cars and throwing things around in the 16000 block of 14th Street in Sunset Beach, according to a statement posted by the Huntington Beach Police on Facebook. Responding officers found evidence of vandalism and determined that the man had assaulted someone, officials said.

The suspect was disruptive and uncooperative with law enforcement, according to the post, and his dog bit one of the officers as they were trying to arrest him. One officer attempted to shock the dog with a Taser but was unsuccessful, police said.

The dog continued its attack and was shot by another officer, authorities said. It died after succumbing to its injuries.

The dog’s owner was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. It is unclear what type of weapon the man used and police have not publicly identified him.

The officer bit by the dog was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and has been released, the post said.