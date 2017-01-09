× Iconic Tunnel Tree in Northern California State Park Is no more After Huge Storm

The toll from the powerful winter storm rolling through Northern California included one of Calaveras County’s oldest residents, a giant sequoia called the Pioneer Cabin.

The tree, named for the tunnel that had been carved into its broad base 137 years ago, was located in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park and toppled Sunday.

“We lost an old friend today,” wrote county resident Jim Allday, who posted a picture of the fallen titan on his Facebook page.

His photos show the tree trunk splintered heavily at its base.

