Central Coast Storm Leads to Flooding, Wet Commute in L.A.

A storm system that triggered mudslides as it drenched California’s Central Coast on Sunday marched early Monday toward Los Angeles, where morning commuters were frustrated by wet roadways.

The storm’s strongest cells hit Ventura County after midnight before arriving in L.A., where about an inch of rain could fall, forecasters said. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties were each expected to get up to 3 inches.

Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of L.A. and prompted at least one water-rescue attempt in the Dominguez Channel in Gardena on Monday morning. Firefighters searched for a missing man for more than two hours after his girlfriend was rescued from the water, according to KABC-TV. Authorities later called off the search and reclassified the case as a missing-person investigation.

Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph were forecast for the Antelope Valley and Central Coast. A flash flood watch in burn areas in Los Angeles County was canceled around 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

