Off-Duty L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Fires Gun During Altercation in San Bernardino: Officials

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fired a gun Monday during an altercation in San Bernardino, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Scroggin confirmed that the deputy discharged the weapon and that the incident was under investigation by San Bernardino police.

Authorities received a call about 1:45 p.m. about gunshots fired near 43rd Street and Mountain View Avenue in San Bernardino, police spokeswoman Eileen Hards said.

Officers responded and learned that the off-duty law enforcement officer was involved “in an altercation” with at least two suspects, Hards said.

