Photos of ‘Filthy’ Gramercy Park Grocery Store Spark Outrage

Photos of a “filthy” Gramercy Park Ralphs supermarket posted on social media last week have sparked outrage.

On Jan. 4, Kandice Hill took photos of what she considered unsanitary conditions at the store, located at 1730 W. Manchester Ave. , and later posted them on her Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

“It’s filth, it’s grime… I would say it’s beyond unsanitary,” Hill said.

“There’s so much stuff. You can’t tell if it’s rodent droppings or mold. To me it’s probably both.”

Hill said she contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and alerted officials about the conditions.

Kendra Doyle, a spokesperson for the grocery company told KTLA that the condition of the store is “not something we’re proud of.”

“Immediately when it was brought to our attention, we wanted to make sure and remedy,” Doyle said.

Officials plan to remodel the store this year and the location passed its health inspection today, Doyle added.

But neighbors believe the store has been neglected because of the surrounding demographics.

“You have a lot of people who are lower income in the area. That plays a big role,” said customer Omar Brewster, who says he drives miles away to shop in a different part of town.

In her Facebook post, Hill said she believes that particular store “has exploited its predominantly African American and Latino community.”

The matter will be discussed at a Southwest Neighborhood Council Meeting on Jan. 23 at the Constituent Service Center, 8475 S. Vermont Ave. at 6 p.m.