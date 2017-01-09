× Police Seek Help Finding Man Accused of Shooting Sister-in-Law in Van Nuys

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is accused of shooting his sister-in-law in Van Nuys, officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the upper torso and is in critical condition, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Authorities learned that the suspect is Marcos Tulio Flores, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Flores, 32, is Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police described him as being a documented gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2004 Acura TL four door with a license plate number of 7ELH285.

Police ask anyone who spots Flores to call 911.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call 818-374-7746.