SoCal Theme Park Crime Reports Show Counterfeiters Like Disneyland, While Shoplifters Prefer Universal Studios

Disneyland’s 1955 opening was plagued by snafus, including the widespread distribution of counterfeit tickets.

More than 60 years later, security agents at the Anaheim theme park are on the lookout not only for phony tickets but for bogus money, too.

Police reports show that crime rates at Southern California theme parks are extremely low, but each park wrestles with unique crime problems such as shoplifting at Universal Studios Hollywood and car burglary at Knott’s Berry Farm.

At Disneyland, reports of counterfeit money are more common than incidents of grand theft or credit card fraud.

