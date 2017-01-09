× Trump to Name His Son-in-Law as Senior Adviser to the President

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday news conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company’s conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife, will not be running Trump’s company.

