× Water Rescue Underway in Carson After Woman Reports Her Boyfriend Washed Away in Dominguez Channel During Storm

Rescue crews were searching the Dominguez Channel for a missing man Monday morning after a woman reported her boyfriend had washed away after entering the channel, officials said.

The man has been identified by his girlfriend as Alming Dakers, 37. He was reported missing around 5:15 a.m. after entering the channel at Manhattan Beach Boulevard near El Camino College, according to Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The woman said she and Dakers were both washed several miles down the channel after entering in the Gardena area, but she was able to pull herself out of the rapidly rushing water where the channel crosses Artesia Boulevard.

The rescue operation consisted of a helicopter with four crew members on board, including three divers specially trained to perform swift water rescue, Pittman said. Several other city and county units were assisting the effort, he added.

Dominguez Channel leads to the Port of Long Beach before it is deposited into the ocean. The water had risen several feet above its usual level amid heavy rainfall in the area Monday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.