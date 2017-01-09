× Winter Storm in Northern California Becomes ‘Serious Situation’ as Widespread Flooding, Evacuations Occur

The most powerful in a series of winter storms lashed Northern California and Nevada on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds, causing widespread flooding, downing trees and unleashing mudslides.

Tens of thousands of households lost power. Stranded motorists were rescued from rising floodwaters. And near Lake Tahoe and elsewhere in the northern Sierra, rain soaked the snowpack, increasing the risk of avalanches.

Emergency officials issued voluntary evacuation orders to hundreds of households along the Russian River in Sonoma County and the Truckee River in Reno as the rivers reached the flood stage.

The Truckee River topped its banks Sunday afternoon, submerging picnic tables on riverside campgrounds along Highway 89 north of Lake Tahoe. Forecasts from the U.S. Geological Survey called for the river to rise another 3 feet, imperiling private bridges to cabins alongside both banks.

