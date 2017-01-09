Youth Pastor Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting 2 Boys at Church Events in Orange County

Posted 5:04 PM, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:07PM, January 9, 2017

A youth pastor has been sentenced to six years in state prison for sexually assaulting two boys at church events in Aliso Viejo, the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced.

A courtroom gavel is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Brian A. Jackson/Thinkstock)

A courtroom gavel is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Brian A. Jackson/Thinkstock)

Brandon Ernis Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo, pleaded guilty to one felony count of committing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, two felony counts of committing lewd acts upon a child between the ages of 14 and 15, and one misdemeanor count of child annoyance, the DA’s office said Monday.

Prosecutors said at the time of the crimes, McDade was a youth pastor at Grace Hills Church in Aliso Viejo.

The crimes took place at the church and also at a movie theatre in Orange County, the DA’s office reported.

McDade was also sentenced to mandatory lifetime sex offender registration.