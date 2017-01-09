Youth Pastor Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting 2 Boys at Church Events in Orange County

A youth pastor has been sentenced to six years in state prison for sexually assaulting two boys at church events in Aliso Viejo, the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced.

Brandon Ernis Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo, pleaded guilty to one felony count of committing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, two felony counts of committing lewd acts upon a child between the ages of 14 and 15, and one misdemeanor count of child annoyance, the DA’s office said Monday.

Prosecutors said at the time of the crimes, McDade was a youth pastor at Grace Hills Church in Aliso Viejo.

The crimes took place at the church and also at a movie theatre in Orange County, the DA’s office reported.

McDade was also sentenced to mandatory lifetime sex offender registration.