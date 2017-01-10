Blizzards, 150-MPH Winds Forecast as Another Powerful Storm Takes Aim at Northern California

The latest round of a powerful series of winter storms barreled into Northern California on Tuesday, bringing white-out conditions and blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and closing Interstate 80 and U.S. 395.

Forecasters warned of wind guts topping 150 mph, drifting snow, and zero visibility at high elevations.

There were also fears of more flooding, with new warnings issued for the Napa and Russian rivers.

The impending storm is expected to bring up to 7 feet of snow to higher elevations. By the end of the week the total for the year could already be up to 20 feet. That means a generous addition to the Sierra Nevada snowpack, whose spring and summer runoff are a precious water supply for California cities and farms.

Did you enjoy the break in the weather. Well, it's over. Might have to get out the yard stick to measure the #snow this week. pic.twitter.com/Gen3cnxpha — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 9, 2017

White-out conditions near the Mount Rose summit. If you must travel tonight, check road conditions, drive safe and always #buckleup. ❄️ 🚙❄️ pic.twitter.com/MEOfrQEVgd — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 10, 2017