× Gov. Jerry Brown to Unveil California’s New Budget Tuesday

For all of the things to watch for in Gov. Jerry Brown’s new budget, it may be the one thing he’s not expected to include that may overshadow everything else.

The proposal, to be unveiled this morning at the state Capitol, is not expected to address how California might solve billions of dollars in potential cuts from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

And the biggest question mark surrounds the $16 billion the state currently receives for Medi-Cal, providing healthcare for low-income citizens, through the Affordable Care Act.

Brown may also take a decidedly cautious view of the California economy in the fiscal year that begins this summer, given that recent tax collections have come in below official forecasts.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.