Internet Wonders Where Sasha Obama Was During President’s Farewell Address

Outgoing President Barack Obama used his farewell address to praise his two daughters as his proudest achievement — but one was missing.

First Lady Michelle Obama put her arm around Malia as the President spoke.

“Malia,” Obama said, gesturing to his eldest daughter, “…and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women.

“You are smart and you are beautiful but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful — and you are full of passion. And bore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.

“Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

Meantime the Internet began searching for absent Sasha, using the hashtag #whereissasha.

Among the theories, Sasha was on an elite anti-terrorism mission or looking for President-elect Trump’s tax returns.

The truth — a little more mundane. A senior administration official says Sasha missed the speech because she has an exam in the morning.

Sasha, 15, is a sophomore at the prestigious DC private school, Sidwell Friends.

Maybe Sasha was unable to attend because she had to get to work on her 2040 Presidential campaign.#WhereWasSasha #WheresSasha — Debra DeAngelo (@DebraDeAngelo) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017

"I had a thing." – Sasha #wheressasha — Tracey Nolan (@misstraceynolan) January 11, 2017

