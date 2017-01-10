× Man Injured in Downtown Officer-Involved Shooting; LAPD Investigating

A man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Tuesday and Los Angeles Police officials are investigating.

The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Hope streets, Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.

A man was shot and was unconscious and not breathing, but it is unclear if he has died.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and no further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.