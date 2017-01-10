David Blaine Shoots Himself in Mouth as Magic Trick Goes Wrong

David Blaine, master magician and illusionist, shot himself in the mouth as he performed one of his scariest tricks yet: the bullet catch.

While preparing for his television show Beyond Magic, Blaine was attempting to catch a bullet in his mouth. He was fitted with a gum shield that went in this mouth. The shield held a metal cup – and that’s what he would actually catch the bullet in.

But the clip from the show, which re-aired this past weekend on ABC, shows that this trick went wrong. The metal cup slipped out of the gum shield, and when the bullet hit, the shield shattered.

Blaine was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that he had a lacerated throat.

Although the footage was shot in November, video of the incident recently went viral, according to The Huffington Post.

Despite the injury, he still plans to do the trick on his upcoming tour.