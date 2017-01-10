× Man Critical After Being Shot by Officers During Domestic Disturbance Call in Huntington Beach

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Huntington Beach Monday night.

A woman called officers for assistance at the Huntington by-the-Sea RV Park in the 21800 block of Newland Street about 10:21 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

The woman reported her husband was angry and had consumed several pills, Police Department Chief Robert Handy said.

Arriving officers found a woman on the ground and unresponsive with a man standing next to her, according to the Facebook post.

The man was holding a knife and was uncooperative with officer’s commands, the Police Department stated.

An officer involved shooting occurred and the man was wounded as a result, Handy said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Police Department.

No further information was available on the condition of the woman.

No officers were injured in the incident, the Police Department stated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was assisting in the investigation.