Man Indicted After Allegedly Trying to Smuggle Gift-Wrapped Heroin Onto Flight at LAX

A Los Angeles man was indicted on suspicion of trying to smuggle heroin wrapped in Christmas-themed paper onto a flight departing Los Angeles International Airport, federal authorities said.

A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted James Mitchell, 25, on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin on a Frontier Airlines flight to Cincinnati, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

If convicted, Mitchell faces up to life in federal prison, federal prosecutors said.

Mitchell was arrested Dec. 21, more than a week after authorities discovered 13 pounds of heroin — estimated to have a street value of $2.1 million — inside his luggage, prosecutors said.

