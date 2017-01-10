Struggling With Depression and Eating Issues, Texas Mom Finds Motivation to Lose Over 100 Pounds After Husband Cheats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother from Katy, Texas, wanted to make a drastic change in her life after her husband cheated on her, so she shed more than 100 pounds.

Betsy Ayala said there was one particular statement that helped her lose the weight over the past three years.

"You're circumstances right now do not define your future," the woman, Betsy Ayala, told KTLA sister station CW39 in Houston during a recent interview.

Ayala struggled with her weight throughout her 20s, maxing out at 262 pounds while pregnant with her daughter. After giving birth, she battled postpartum depression, and things took another downward turn during the holiday season.

"Two days after Christmas, I found my husband at the time was being unfaithful and it kind of turned my world upside down," Ayala said.

To make matters worse, Ayala discovered Facebook messages between her husband and his mistress where they pair called her "cow" and "fat," according to television station KITV.

"I was devastated. I found out through some messages I read on his Facebook where they were calling me a cow and a fat f--- and just trashing me, and my whole world fell apart," she told the TV station.

While the couple tried to make it work, ultimately they got a divorce. By that point, she'd already started working out and using Herbalife Nutritional Shakes. Eventually, what started as a goal to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight turned into a 103-pound weight loss.

"I didn't do it to get back at him," Ayala said. "Initially of course, when you're angry, you're like 'Oh my God, just watch what I'm gonna do,' but I think I did it for myself and for my daughter."

Ayala hopes her journey teaches her now 3-year-old daughter about persistence.

"Going through the struggles, you come back stronger than ever, because those things that happened to you, happen to you for a reason — for you to grow and learn. I want her to know more than anything that resilience is in you."

Ayala said she has a good relationship with her ex-husband and that he is a supportive father to their daughter.