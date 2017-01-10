Pomona Motorcycle Officer Critically Injured in Collision: Police

A Pomona motorcycle police officer was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

The officer was responding to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Garey Avenue.

While en route, the officer was involved in a separate crash a little over a mile to the south, in the

, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

The officer was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, the release stated. He collided with an SUV, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.

Garey Avenue was closed in both directions and the public was urged to avoid the area of both crashes.

It’s not clear what caused either crash.