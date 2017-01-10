The 5th annual RIOT LA Comedy Festival will be happening later this month in Downtown LA, featuring Mel Brooks, Ali Wong, Felipe Esparza, and many many more. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.RiotLA.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News this weekend (Jan. 14-15) for your chance to win a pair of Premium Passes, which includes guaranteed admission to three of the shows listed below, plus parking admission to the Super Deluxe lot, and additional admission to additional shows on Saturday & Sunday that aren’t already sold out.

Shows the winner may choose from for guaranteed admission are:

“Short of the Year” – 3pm Jan. 14 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel

“Literary Death Match” – 7pm Jan. 14 at the Orpheum Theatre

“Dr. Katz Live” – 7pm Jan. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre

“My Favorite Murder” – 10pm Jan. 14 at the Orpheum Theatre

Ali Wong – 7:30pm or 10:30pm Jan. 14 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel

