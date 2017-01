Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keith Sweat stopped by the KTLA Morning News to talk about his "Keith Sweat Last Forever" Vegas residency starting January 17th and running through February 4th at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. And make sure to grab a copy of Keith's new album "Dress to Impress" available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 10th, 2016.