Woman Shot, Killed by Family Member in Brea; Woman in Custody

A woman was shot and killed in Brea Tuesday night and an extended family member, also a woman, has been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of North Tangerine Place, Brea Police said.

The victim and the suspect were apparently attending a family gathering at a home when the suspect confronted the victim in the driveway and shot her multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect was eventually arrested and booked into jail.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation and neither the victim or suspect have been identified.