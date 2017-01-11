× 15 Freeway in Riverside Area Closed After Shots Fired During Pursuit; Suspect in Custody

The southbound 15 Freeway in the Riverside Area was closed late Wednesday after shots were fired during a police pursuit, officials said.

The pursuit started about 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the 15 Freeway at Indian Truck Trail, but the driver eventually stopped in the area of Villa Milano and Villa Roma in Lake Elsinore.

Shots were fired when the driver stopped, but it appeared that shots were also fired when the pursuit was still on the highway.

CalTrans tweeted that the roadway was closed at Indian Truck Trail for “police activity” for an unknown duration.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office later tweeted to avoid the area where the pursuit ended because of an officer-involved shooting.

Officials had reports that there are children in the car when the driver was shooting at officers, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Aerial video from Sky5 appeared to show the suspect was taken into custody after apparently having barricaded himself in a home.

SB 15 closed at Indian Truck Trail for police activity. Unknown duration. Use ramps as detour around incident. — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 12, 2017

OIS in Lake Elsinore Near Villa Roma x Villa Milano. Avoid area more details to come — Media Info Bureau (@RSOmedia) January 12, 2017

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.