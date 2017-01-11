2 Men Arrested After Threats Against Laguna Beach City Officials Posted to Craigslist

“I am warning the city council that I am going to show up with my gillie suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017,” Ross allegedly wrote in the post. “Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now.”

Investigators identified Ross as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home where they found six rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and more than 100 boxes of ammunition.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and threats to public officials.

Ross’ father, Robert Mason Ross, 75, was also arrested in connection with a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

The pair were initially held on a $20,000 bail but the Orange County Superior Court granted a motion to increase the bail to $250,000.

All five City Council members and the City Manager obtained restraining orders against Michael Ross and his father, Robert.