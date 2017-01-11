2 Men Arrested After Threats Against Laguna Beach City Officials Posted to Craigslist
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after a threatening message aimed at Laguna Beach City Council was posted to Craigslist.
Michael James Ross, 33, is accused of threatening city council members in the post titled “Going to Laguna Beach city council with My Gillie suit.”
In the posting a man is shown in five different photos hidden in the brush, wearing a camouflage suit and holding an automatic rifle.
“I am warning the city council that I am going to show up with my gillie suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017,” Ross allegedly wrote in the post. “Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now.”
Investigators identified Ross as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home where they found six rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and more than 100 boxes of ammunition.
He was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and threats to public officials.
Ross’ father, Robert Mason Ross, 75, was also arrested in connection with a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
The pair were initially held on a $20,000 bail but the Orange County Superior Court granted a motion to increase the bail to $250,000.
All five City Council members and the City Manager obtained restraining orders against Michael Ross and his father, Robert.