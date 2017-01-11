2 More Storms Set to Bring Showers to SoCal Through Early Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first of two storms slated to hit Southern California this week brought moderate to heavy showers to the region Wednesday morning.

The wet weather arrived overnight and is forecast to drop between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain along the coasts and valleys, with mountain and foothill areas getting as much as an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall with this storm is expected to remain light and stay above 7,000 feet.

The wet roads may have played a role is several crashes throughout the Southland Wednesday morning.

In South Los Angeles, a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and another vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries and a geyser of water being shot into the air near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

Another vehicle crashed into a mail truck that was apparently stopped at a light at South Avalon Boulevard and East Florence Avenue in the Florence neighborhood.

And a third crash occurred when a big rig overturned about 5:20 a.m. as it transitioned from the northbound 405 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

A hard closure was issued in the area until officials were able to reopen a couple of the lanes.

There was no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

A second storm is forecast to arrive late Wednesday and continue through early Friday, according to the Weather Service.

This storm will result in much cooler temperatures and could bring an inch or two of snow down to 4,000 feet.

Nearly a foot of snow could fall above 5,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

A half-inch to an inch and a half of rain is forecast to fall around Southern California.

Possible debris flows could develop in recent burn areas, according to forecasters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video