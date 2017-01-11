87-Year-Old Man, Son Attacked During Break-in at Pasadena Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 87-year-old man and his 63-year-old son were attacked during a break-in at their Pasadena home, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Ruben Heredia and his son, Daniel, smelled smoke in their kitchen and went to investigate.

That’s when they were confronted by an intruder.

Ruben Heredia said the man hit him in the head with a kettle, and his son was also struck.

“Everyone was bleeding,” Daniel Heredia said.

“My son got him down and put a chokehold on him,” the elder Heredia explained, a bandage wrapped around his head.

Ruben Heredia was kicked in the back, but he grabbed a stool and was able to hit the intruder in the face.

Daniel Heredia’s mother was also home at the time and he said the intruder kept saying he would kill everyone in the house.

“It was a very traumatic experience, but we took care of it and we’re still here,” he said.

All men were taken to a hospital, and the suspect, Gregory Park, of Los Angeles, was arrested.