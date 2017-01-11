Alleged Serial Shoplifter Arrested in Santa Ana: Police

Posted 10:41 PM, January 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:43PM, January 11, 2017

A man suspected of robbing several stores since March of last year has been arrested in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday.

Hector Maldonado Ibarra is seen in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Jan. 11, 2017.

Hector Maldonado Ibarra is seen in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Jan. 11, 2017.

Hector Maldonado Ibarra, 29, would often take pricey women's purses and perfumes, but also stole shirts and other apparel, from stores such as Ross and TJ Maxx, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

He added that Ibarra exchanged the merchandise for narcotics.

Surveillance video captured Ibarra during several of his alleged crimes.

When confronted by security guards at stores, he allegedly brandished a weapon to get them to back off.

Investigators reached out to several retail chains and realized Ibarra was on their radar. He was allegedly hitting stores in at least seven other cities in Orange County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, officials served a search warrant at Ibarra’s home and was arrested.

At his home, which he shares with his girlfriend and three young children, investigators found heroin, methamphetamine and the stolen goods.

Santa Ana Police displayed some of the items allegedly stolen by Hector Maldonado Ibarra over the course of several months on Jan. 11, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Santa Ana Police displayed some of the items allegedly stolen by Hector Maldonado Ibarra over the course of several months on Jan. 11, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

KTLA's Chip Yost contributed to this story. 