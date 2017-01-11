Alleged Serial Shoplifter Arrested in Santa Ana: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of robbing several stores since March of last year has been arrested in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday.

Hector Maldonado Ibarra, 29, would often take pricey women's purses and perfumes, but also stole shirts and other apparel, from stores such as Ross and TJ Maxx, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

He added that Ibarra exchanged the merchandise for narcotics.

Surveillance video captured Ibarra during several of his alleged crimes.

When confronted by security guards at stores, he allegedly brandished a weapon to get them to back off.

Investigators reached out to several retail chains and realized Ibarra was on their radar. He was allegedly hitting stores in at least seven other cities in Orange County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, officials served a search warrant at Ibarra’s home and was arrested.

At his home, which he shares with his girlfriend and three young children, investigators found heroin, methamphetamine and the stolen goods.

KTLA's Chip Yost contributed to this story.