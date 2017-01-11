Anonymous Threat Prompts Loyola High School to Cancel Classes Wednesday

An anonymous threat prompted officials at Loyola High School in the Pico Union neighborhood of Central Los Angeles to cancel classes Wednesday morning.

The school was notified Tuesday night that the threat had been posted on a social media website, according to a message on the school’s website.

The school was working with the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department, and was taking “precautionary measures” by canceling all classes and on-campus activities Wednesday, the message stated.

No details about the nature of the anonymous threat were revealed.

The message from the school stated further information would be provided later in the day.

The school, located at 1901 Venice Boulevard, is described as a Catholic Jesuit college preparatory school on its website.