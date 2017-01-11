Concrete Patio Threatening to Fall From Home Down Rain-Soaked Hollywood Hills Slope

After days of intermittent rain, a concrete patio is threatening to fall from a home on a hillside in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, authorities said.

Just before noon, the Los Angeles Fire Department was investigating the situation at 8189 Gould Ave., at a home hanging over Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

About 20 yards of concrete was in danger of fall down the hillside, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said.

The home was cordoned off with yellow tape, and a large concrete structure appeared to have fallen into the dirt below the raised residence, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Mud looked to be sliding down to Laurel Canyon Boulevard below.

Laurel Canyon was closed from Gould Avenue to Kirkwood Drive, Stewart said, but Sky5 video appeared to show traffic passing freely on the roadway about 12:15 p.m. The roadway was later blocked off and traffic turned around.

City building inspectors have been notified, and a Fire Department search-and-rescue team was en route to figure out ways to address safety concerns, Stewart said.

No injuries have been reported.

Real estate information for the address provided by the Fire Department indicates the home is a 640-square-foot, one-bedroom house built in 1926, according to Zillow.com.

#SigAlert #LATraffic #TrafficAlert #Hollywood N Laurel Canyon Blvd is CLOSED from Gould Ave to Kirkwood. Significant traffic back up. AVOID — LAFD (@LAFD) January 11, 2017