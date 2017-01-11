× Disneyland Visitors Will Soon Be Able to Get Fastpasses Digitally Through New Paid Option

Disneyland Resort on Wednesday announced some dramatic new changes to its Fastpass system, including the launch of a digital option that will allow guests to obtain the passes through the theme park’s mobile apps.

The new system, called Disney MaxPass, will allow visitors to book and redeem a Fastpass on rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme park through the Disneyland App, the resort announced in a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

It will follow the same rules as the current Fastpass system, meaning that guests cannot reserve one before they enter the park, according to the Orange County Register.

The current system enables park visitors to obtain one Fastpass a time, with a delay before guests can get another one; the ticket is also valid only during a set hourlong time period.

In addition to the digital option, Disney MaxPass will also provide the user an unlimited number of downloads of PhotoPass images, according to the blog post.

Disney MaxPass, which will formally launch at an unspecified date later this year, will start out at an introductory price of $10 a day. Those who hold Disneyland Annual Passports will also be able to purchase it on a daily or yearly basis.

Visitors will still continue to be able to get a Fastpass at no extra cost by going directly to the machine at the attraction.

In addition to MaxPass, Disney also announced Fastpasses will soon be available at two of its more popular attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland, and Toy Story Mania in Disney California Adventure.

“The addition of these two new Disney FASTPASS locations and the introduction of Disney MaxPass is part of our ongoing commitment to providing guests with opportunities to customize their experiences and make it even easier than ever to create unforgettable memories,” the post stated.

More details, including the launch date, will be announced soon on the blog, according to Disney.